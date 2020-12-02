Fortnite’s Galactus Event Had A Record-Breaking Number Of Players

Just when you thought Fortnite had already broken every gaming-related record under the sun, it goes and pulls yet another incredible achievement out of the bag.

Yesterday, fans of the battle royale finally brought the threat of Galactus to an end, in turn concluding the most ambitious crossover season yet, which was with comic book giant Marvel. Instructed by Iron Man to get behind the wheel of a Battle Bus in Season 4’s climactic event, players collectively piloted millions of the automobiles – all loaded with explosive ordinance – straight into the world devourer’s gaping maw and got to enjoy the ensuing fireworks.

Clearly wounded by the blast, Galactus is seen returning to his own universe through a portal, bringing the conflict to an end once and for all. That being the case, Thor, Wolverine, She-Hulk and countless other superheroes have since followed suit and returned home, leaving Epic Games to clean up the mess left behind in preparation for Chapter 2 Season 5.

During the interim, the developer confirmed that an incredible 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces to ensure the Nexus War concluded in their favor, with an additional 3.4 million folks cheering on from the sidelines via streaming platforms Twitch and YouTube Gaming. A wildly successful publicity stunt for Fortnite (not that it needed it), then, but what does the future hold?

Efficient as always, Epic has already completed its chores and brought the servers back up, in the process delivering a renewed Battle Pass and rewards to earn. We’ll be providing coverage of all things new throughout the day, but until then, let us know what you made of Fortnite‘s latest spectacle-laden event in the usual place below!