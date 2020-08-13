Fortnite’s V-Bucks Premium Currency Gets Permanent 20% Price Cut

If you’ve ever been of the opinion that Fortnite‘s premium in-game currency is too expensive for what it offers, it would seem that Epic Games is in agreement.

Detailing the changes in a series of blog posts published earlier today, the developer confirmed that, as of today, the price of V-Bucks is being cut by 20%, and not just as part of a temporary sale. This discount, it says, is permanent, and valid across Xbox One, PS4, PC and Switch. As you’ll no doubt have already spotted, mobile versions of the battle royale are missing from that list, but worry not – iOS and Android players can also enjoy the reduction, just not without first jumping through a relatively simple hoop.

As is custom, Apple and Google take a 30% cut of any sales made in digital storefronts such as Fortnite‘s, a fee that many developers, including Epic, have taken issue with in the past. In an effort to keep parity with consoles and PC, then, the studio has introduced a new ‘direct payment’ option in both versions of the game, essentially bypassing the aforementioned 30% tax on all in-app purchases. The option, as you’ll see it when the update goes live, will look as it does in the gallery below.

The base price for 1,000 V-Bucks (the 20% discount applies to all amounts) in Europe and North America following the adjustments is as follows:

Epic Mega Drop Savings (1,000 V-Bucks)

New Discount Price (US Dollar) – $7.99 + tax

New Discount Price (Euro) – €7.99 (VAT inc.)

As for those that recently spent real money on promotions such as Summer Legends, additional V-Bucks bonuses will be granted to any accounts that purchased said bundles within the last 30 days, with all players to receive a free Shooting Starstaff pickaxe in celebration of the price drop.

More affordable cosmetics in Fortnite can only be a positive outcome for consumers, of course, though it’ll be interesting to see if Epic will be subject to restrictions or repercussions from Apple and/or Google for so blatantly flouting the company’s fees. Watch this space.