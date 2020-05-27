Second Free PlayStation Plus Game For June Revealed

Off the back of a disappointing May for PlayStation Plus members, it’s beginning to look as if Sony has taken fan criticism of its game selection to heart.

Yesterday, the company confirmed that Call of Duty: WWII would be the console’s first free title for June, with more reveals on course over the coming days. That being the case, we should know the full line-up by the end of the week, though one announcement appears to have been let slip early. As spotted by Twitter user Nibel, a short teaser trailer briefly appeared over on Instagram earlier today revealing yet another multiplayer shooter for next month to sit alongside Activision’s war-time offering.

You can find a screengrab of the advert, as shared by Nibel, below.

Despite being released back in 2017, Star Wars Battlefront II has found itself on the receiving end of renewed exposure as of late due to a particular controversy. Developer DICE recently broke the news in a blog post that it would cease delivering new content updates to the predominantly online Star Wars experience following one last hurrah in April in the form of Return to Scarif.

In light of the announcement, thousands of fans have signed a petition calling on publisher EA to reconsider its stance, though as of writing, it appears as if the requests have largely fallen on deaf ears. Bad news for longtime players, then, though for returners and newcomers alike, Battlefront II boasts a wealth of content and DLC (the latter of which is all free of charge) to experience and even a short but satisfying single-player component.

Expect an official announcement and dates of availability for PlayStation Plus’ next free game to be revealed within the next few days.