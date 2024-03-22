Full ‘League of Legends’ arena tier list



League of Legends remains the most important battle arena combat gaming experience in the world, and tier lists are crucial to your success.

It is no longer news that Riot Games intends to unleash an expanded 2v2v2v2 Arena mode in the first half of Season 14, from 8 to 16. This will undoubtedly amp up the mayhem and champion diversity. The wildly popular game mode has been in rotation for a while and briefly resurfaced in December 2023.

As the community’s demand for this mode to become permanent grows, it’s vital to make preparations for the arena’s mid-year launch. That’s why I’ve carefully looked at each champion’s strengths, to create a defined tier list. Whether you’re a pro or a newcomer to the arena, the tier list will serve as a guide in selecting your individual based on their win rates, build, and abilities! Here’s the League of Legends’ tier breakdown

S Tier (Dominators)

Champions within this category excel due to their survivability, damage, and ability to control fights (area of effect) in the arena. At the top of the S-tier Arena Meta are Trundle and Illaoi, each with an above 60% win rate, and a pick rate between the range of 15-17%.

Despite lower win rates, notable mentions like Lillia and Galio remain formidable S-tier threats. Lillia excels with her Sorcerer’s Shoes, and Liandry’s Anguish making her movement speed and area control a constant threat, disrupting enemy formations. Similarly, Galio’s Mercury’s Treads, and Heartsteel, enable him to clutch team engagement and area denial.

A Tier (Strong contenders)

Skarner (53.4% win rate, 6.6% pick rate) and Kog’Maw (44.4% win rate, 2.7% pick rate) are formidable A-tier threats in the arenas, and are highly effective with balanced strengths across various aspects. Skarner excels with the Ionian Boots of Lucidity and Thornmail build, dealing grievous wounds on high-priority champions. On the other hand, while Kog’Maw boasts a lower win rate, his Berserker’s Greaves and Guinsoo’s Rageblade allow him to destroy opponents in an all-out attack, dishing both physical and magical damage, especially when paired with Kraken Slayer and Runaan Hurricane.

B Tier (Situational picks)

If you ever find yourself in a situation that requires building a team around the right team player, Sona and Zac are your go-to champions. Although Sona has a 2.7% pick rate, she holds a powerful punch in her graceful chords. Sh’s capable of dishing out physical damage, while keeping her team healthy with medicines and shields. Zac, on the other hand, thrives at setting up deadly steals and chaining his crowd control abilities with allies. He’s also incredibly durable, therefore tough to take down in the arena. He boasts abilities like cell division, which allows him to regain health from his blobs.

C Tier (Challenging choices)

These champions may require specific team compositions or high player skills to be effective in the arena. Although they are ranked in the lower C tier, Sivir, and Malzahar are my top two selections, and here’s why. Malzahar, with a 43.4% win rate, shines when synergized with Kindred, Trundle, and Kayn, bringing his crowd control and sustained damage to the fray. And then there’s Sivir, who, when she’s paired with Skarner, Kog’Maw, and Annie, deals some serious damage.

No matter what tier your favorite champs fall into, the new arena mode is going to be intense. The best players will gravitate towards the S-tier dominators, but don’t sleep on the underdogs either. With the right squad and mastery, even C-tier picks could surprise everyone. While we wait for the arena later in Season 14, stay ready, and may the most badass team win!