Gender Discrimination, Bullying Pervasive Across Paradox Interactive, Report Claims

Swedish game publisher Paradox Interactive, the company behind such popular PC strategy hits as Crusader Kings III and BattleTech, has a pervasive “culture of silence” defined by bullying and gender discrimination, according to a survey carried out by two Swedish union organizations.

At Paradox Interactive, the parent company of developer Paradox Development Studio, 44 percent of 133 surveyed employees claimed they experienced some form of “mistreatment” at the company. Just over a quarter of those respondents were women, of which 69 percent said they had experienced abuse in the workplace. Over 400 employees work at Paradox’s various Swedish offices, which recorded “particularly high” numbers of mistreatment in the survey, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

“Offensive treatment is a systematic and far too common problem at Paradox,” the unions’ report concludes, according to GI.biz.

Paradox also has offices in Seattle, Berkeley, Barcelona, and Paris.

The publisher is currently developing a “comprehensive employee survey” amid the report’s release, vowing in a company email to bring “an external, neutral company to conduct a thorough review of our process.”

Last week, Paradox’s CEO Ebba Ljungerud stepped down from the company amid “differing views on the company’s strategy going forward.” Paradox’s new CEO Fredrik Wester told Swedish news outlet Breakit that Ljungerud’s departure is unrelated.

Employees’ allegations against Paradox follow just one month after Activision Blizzard was struck with a California anti-discrimination lawsuit regarding intense sexual harassment at the company. The case sparked a larger conversation in the gaming industry about misogyny and workplace exploitation across game development studios large and small.

We Got This Covered reached out to Paradox for comment.