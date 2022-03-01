George R. R. Martin celebrates the release of ‘Elden Ring’

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin has celebrated the release of FromSoftware’s universally acclaimed Elden Ring in a recent post on his official website.

Martin revealed back in 2021 that he was involved with the development of the game’s story during pre-production. After he wrote the game’s backstory, the development team worked around it.

However, in an interview with The New Yorker, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki told the publication that some restrictions on what Martin could and couldn’t write were in place for the epic action RPG.

Three days after the game’s release, Martin linked reviews of the game on his blog. He later says in the post that all the credit should go to Miyazaki and the game designers.

“I am honored to have met them and worked with them, and to have played a part, however small, in creating this fantastic world and making Elden Ring the landmark megahit that it is.” George R.R. Martin

Elden Ring was first announced at E3 back in 2019 and is developed by the same team who made Dark Souls. The game is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X|S.