New Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Reportedly Reveals The Sequel’s Setting

Rumors surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 have been remarkably quiet as of late.

Following on from a Kotaku article published earlier this year that reported the sequel to be in active (but early) development, the usual onslaught of hearsay and unverified leaks have since appeared to run dry. That could be a result of Rockstar finally patching the apparent leak from which all of this information has been spreading, though we imagine it to be far more likely that such claims have steadily been attracting less attention and more scepticism. Indeed, fans have as much official knowledge about GTA 6 now as several years ago and, sadly, the situation doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

Considering the recent confirmation from Rockstar that Grand Theft Auto V will be making yet another jump between console generations (it originally launched for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, remember) with the launch of Series X and PS5, it’s looking more likely than ever that the developer is still a ways off from revealing GTA 6.

It comes as somewhat of a surprise, then, that a new post has recently surfaced on Reddit claiming to have inside knowledge about the franchise’s future. Stating that their roommate is a former employee of the company, MarkoTheMexicam reveals the following information:

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in Vice City during an undetermined time period.

While they didn’t work directly on the project, the roommate in question supposedly contributed to weather systems. Specifically how they interact with the game world and NPCs.

An official announcement is tentatively scheduled to be made within the next 12 months though the lack of a deadline means plans can change.

Are these some of the flimsiest claims made so far? You bet, though where this particular ‘leak’ differs to others is the inclusion of additional details concerning GTA Online. If you fancy reading a brief work of fiction over your lunch break, hit the link below.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be in development for next-gen consoles.