Grand Theft Auto V Named Top-Selling Game Of The Decade

Not that anyone needed telling, considering its long-held status as the most successful entertainment product of all time, but Grand Theft Auto V is officially the top-selling game of the decade. Well, the findings are true for the US, at least, as industry analyst Nielson NPD has just revealed the top 20 grossing games of the decade for the territory.

If you’ve even a passing interest in Rockstar’s epic sandbox franchise, however, chances are you’ve made note of the fact that seven years after its initial launch, GTA V continues to chart in the top 10 most-sold games in various countries around the world, most notably in the UK, where it’s only been nudged out of the charts a handful of times since release back in 2013. An unprecedented achievement (and one only likely to be surpassed by a sequel), but Rockstar hasn’t emerged as the only clear winner of the 2010s.

Call of Duty publisher Activision will assuredly be ecstatic with the revelation that half of the entire top 20 belongs to its long-running FPS, with seven of those ranked 10 or higher. Rockstar’s Old West sequel Red Dead Redemption II and Minecraft account for the remaining sales, meaning the entire first half of the list, minus the latter, is dominated by just two publishers.

The entire top 20, tracked from 2010 all the way through to 2019, can be found following the break below.

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops II

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops III

6. Call of Duty: Ghosts

7. Red Dead Redemption II

8. Call of Duty: WWII

9. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

10. Minecraft

11. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

13. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

14. Mario Kart 8

15. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

16. Battlefield 1

17. Battlefield 4

18. Destiny

19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

20. Star Wars Battlefront 2015

Truly, it’ll be fascinating to see just how long Grand Theft Auto V‘s winning streak can continue in the years ahead, though with the announcement of a long-awaited sequel looking more likely by the day, its days may finally be numbered. Assuming the rumors are true, fans can expect the first official acknowledgement of Grand Theft Auto 6‘s existence next month. Watch this space for more.