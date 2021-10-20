GTA Trilogy Remaster Datamine Points to Upgraded Graphics, GTA5-Style Controls

We’re getting new details about the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition as it seems they remasters may have upgraded visuals and GTA5-style controls.

This all comes to use from a report by VGA247, who said a recent data mine is the cause for the speculation.

People at GTA Forums have already dug up new achievements and artwork before its official reveal of the game which will bundle Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas into one remastered collection for most modern platforms. The collection is slated for release later this year on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

According to the report, a forum member and now-prolific data-miner, alloc8or, uncovered bonus pieces of text not officially sent out in official Rockstar correspondence, saying the trilogy will take on GTA 5’s controls and see updated and improved graphics and textures.

“Three iconic cities, three epic stories…Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto 5-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail,” the recovered text said.

We’ll have to see if the report turns out to be true when Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition comes to consoles and PC on November 11th, 2021.