Guillermo del Toro says he’s out of the video game business

Guillermo del Toro is a two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker known for his deep dives into the world of dark, twisted fantasy, which has served as the backbone of a career that’s yielded plenty of critical and commercial success.

Sadly, Disney subsidiary Searchlight Pictures made the boneheaded decision to program his latest feature Nightmare Alley directly opposite the Spider-Man: No Way Home juggernaut, which saw the psychological thriller become the latest acclaimed title geared towards adult audiences to bomb hard at the box office.

On the plus side, del Toro has Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio coming to streaming next year, so we don’t have to wait long for his next effort. However, the Hellboy director admitted to the Happy Sad Confused podcast that one thing we shouldn’t expect to see him do in the future is get back into the video game business.

“It’s just one of those things in my life that makes no sense. I kind of just wanted to tickle the ribs of Konami, because I don’t understand. That was so perfect, what we were going to do was so enthralling.”

Silent Hills has gone down in video game infamy, with del Toro and Hideo Kojima’s collaboration generating massive buzz before it was suddenly canned. They did get to partner up for the divisive Death Stranding, though, but it looks like that could be it for his association with the console industry, even though you can never truly rule anything out given del Toro’s habit of attaching himself to a bounty of projects at any given time.