Pokémon Legends: Arceus ushered in a new generation of Pokémon games to the franchise and while plenty of new additions were made, key features were kept, including Mystery Gift.

Mystery Gift is a system introduced in early Pokémon generations that would allow players to claim unique rewards by redeeming codes that could be received online or in person. This is just another fun way to enhance your experience while playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

These mystery gifts can be used to used to boost ELs, capture or feed Pokémon, or some can be sold at the General Store.

If you’re looking to get your hands on all the in-game items in Legends: Arceus, then you’ll need to know what is on offer with the help of Mystery Gift.

List of Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There have only been a few Mystery Gift items added to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and many of these have since expired. Here’s a look at all the free gifts that are or were available to get your hands on.

THX4Y0URHELP – 5 Grit Pebbles, 5 Rare Candy, and 5 Star Pieces (EXPIRED)

– 5 Grit Pebbles, 5 Rare Candy, and 5 Star Pieces (EXPIRED) ARCEUSADVENTURE – 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet Balls (EXPIRED)

– 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet Balls (EXPIRED) NO CODE NEEDED (Choose ‘Get via Internet’) – Hisuian Zoroark – Baneful Mask, Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set (Expires on May 9)

Some Mystery Gift codes are regional exclusives that will force players to head into stores with their devices in order to redeem the rewards.

Here is a list of all of them that have been released since Pokémon Legends: Arceus came out in late January 2022.