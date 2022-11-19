Here’s how you can delete save data and restart ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’

The latest entries in the legendary Pokémon game franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, are getting loads of attention from gamers. However, the Pokémon franchise is full of choices, and sometimes after starting the game and playing it for a while, you realize that you’ve made a choice you would rather undo. Maybe you’re not a fan of your avatar’s look, or you would prefer a different starting Pokémon. Thankfully, it is easy to erase your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet save data and start the game from the beginning.

Can you make a second Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet save file?

Unfortunately, you can’t have more than one save file for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. However, there is a way around this limitation. If you make a second user profile on your Nintendo Switch, that profile can have its own save.

To do this, go to your Nintendo Switch’s home screen and enter the System Settings menu. From here, go to the Users menu and select the “Add User” option, followed by “Create New User.” Once you’ve done this, select the new user profile and boot up either Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. The game will start from the very beginning again. Allowing you to experience the whole adventure from the start.

How to clear your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet save data

If you want to clear your old Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet save data and start from scratch, you can also do that. To erase your data, go to your Nintendo Switch home screen. Then go to the System Settings menu. From here, go to the Data Management submenu, and in that submenu, you should find the “Delete Save Data” option at the bottom. Select this option, and then, in the following menu, select either Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet.

You will then be asked if you want to remove the save data for just a single user or all the game save data on that Nintendo Switch system. Make your choice and then confirm that you’re sure. Then, the next time you boot up Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, you’ll be able to start your adventure anew.