Pokémon Go is set to celebrate Halloween by introducing its Halloween Mischief event from October 15th to 31st and along with the festivities, plenty of new Pokémon will be available to catch.

Joining the available Pokémon in the game for the very first time is Galarian Slowking, the second regional evolution for Galarian Slowpoke.

Previously you weren’t able to get Galarian Slowking in the game; however, you could evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro with the help of candies and by capturing 30 Poison-type Pokémon. If you’re looking to add this regional form of Slowking to your collection during spooky season, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go

😨 As part of the #PokemonGOHalloween event, Galarian Slowking will be making its Pokémon GO debut!



It has an intelligence level so strong, it puts other Psychic-type Pokémon to shame… 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Nsj0M6sq3N — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 12, 2021

To get Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go, you’ll need to have already captured Galarian Slowpoke, have 50 candies, and capture 30 psychic-type Pokémon while Galarian Slowpoke is your buddy. If you do this you’ll have the ability to use the candies to evolve into Galarian Slowking the same way you’d evolve any other Pokémon.

This is currently the only announced way to add this Pokémon to your collection and the best time to do it will be during the Halloween Mischief event thanks to the increased spawn rates of psychic-type Pokémon.

The event goes live on October 15th and will run until October 31st. After it concludes, you’ll still be able to get ahold of Galarian Slowking the same way, so don’t freak out if you can’t make it happen during this time.