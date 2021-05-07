Injustice 3 Reportedly In Early Development

Injustice 3 isn’t just a sequel that NetherRealm is considering, as it seems they’re actively working on it already. According to prolific insider Daniel Richtman, one of the Mortal Kombat creator’s next big projects after finally wrapping up post-launch support for the latter’s eleventh main installment is going to be a superpowered affair focused solely on characters belonging to DC comics. Superman, Batman, Joker, Darkseid and a host of other fan favorite comic book icons would presumably throw their hat in the ring for the series’ third entry, though this remains purely speculation for now.

After all, Richtman is unwilling or unable to share any additional information beyond claiming that the Justice League and their sworn enemies will once again engage in some visually stunning hand-to-hand combat likely using MK11‘s impressive engine. Neither NetherRealm nor Warner Bros. has confirmed anything of the sort, of course, but the former is generally expected to be tinkering away on something big behind the scenes, and Injustice 3 would certainly fit the bill.

An alternative possibility, however, is a crossover Marvel vs. DC title. Following a number of leaks over the last week or so suggesting as such, industry veteran and MK co-creator Ed Boon teased to followers on Twitter that his team may well be developing exactly that, though given his reputation for light-hearted trolling on the social media platform, it could be a case of Boon simply playing along with the hearsay.

Whatever the outcome, E3 2021 is just around the corner and potentially will serve as the staging ground for an official announcement, one way or the other. In the meantime, let us know what improvements you’d like to see made for a potential Injustice 3 in the usual place below!