Insomniac Teases Peter Parker’s Return In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

In a recent blog post, the creative director of Insomniac Games – which, for the record, is the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man – hinted that a sequel to their 2018 instant classic superhero game may be closer than fans were led to expect over the past few days.

According to Brian Horton, his team still has “much of Peter’s story left to tell,” but he also admitted they’re not quite ready to do so just yet.

“Oh and one last thing: Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK,” Horton said. “Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens.”

Alongside Sony, Insomniac Games has become the subject of a small controversy regarding the announcement of the recently-revealed Spider-Man: Miles Morales. First unveiled during this month’s PS5 promo event, the bombastic presentation led fans to conclude that this game was going to be a sequel whereas, in reality, it wasn’t.

In order to prevent this metaphorical forest fire from spreading, Horton told fans that the title would not be a sequel to the 2018 original so much as a spinoff. Likening the project to an Uncharted DLC from a few years ago, he warned fans not to get their hopes up by expecting the game to be longer and bigger than it would actually be.

This confession came as a huge disappointment to fans, who were not only eagerly awaiting an equally-impressive follow up to Marvel’s Spider-Man, but also celebrating the fact that a minority character had been made the star of a triple-A superhero game, which does not happen all that often.

Disappointment aside, Insomniac’s reveal comes as a warm welcome. One of the highest-grossing PS4 games in the history of the console, Marvel’s Spider-Man paved the way for a very successful franchise. Following the example set by Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham trilogy, Horton and his colleagues were able to craft an experience that did not just hold up as a great Spider-Man game, but a great game in general.