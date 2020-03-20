Home / gaming

The Internet Is Furious Over GameStop Staying Open During Coronavirus

By 9 mins ago
x

A great many things in life are essential, but video games certainly aren’t one of them. Not even close.

With the Coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of coming to an end anytime soon, governments around the world are following suit in locking down all non-essential businesses, with only the likes of supermarkets and pharmacies remaining open for, well, obvious reasons. US chain GameStop, however, believes it has every right to remain open during the outbreak, with the retailer considering itself an “essential” service.

In a memo distributed to stores, the company is requiring that managers present documents to police informing them of GameStop’s decision to remain open as a means of providing necessary entertainment for folks who are currently working from home. In an effort to reassure visitors that it’s taking the proper steps to ensure the safety of staff and customers alike, the following notice has been released.

Internet Is Furious Over GameStop Staying Open During Coronavirus Outbreak
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

In disbelief at the perceived gross negligence on show, the internet has reacted with fury over GameStop’s stance, condemning it for prioritizing profits over the safety of employees and the public.

 

Some have been quick to point out that games are readily available online as digital downloads, making traditional stores far from “essential.”

Will the overwhelmingly negative response on social media be enough to make GameStop realize the error of its ways? That remains to be seen, though with the brick and mortar business already struggling to stay afloat in a climate where physical game sales are becoming less relevant, any potential closures will likely be the final nail in the coffin. Judging by the above reactions though, it’s a loss that certainly wouldn’t be mourned.

Want to have your own say? Be sure to let us know what you think of the contentious issue in the usual place below!

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...