Is Pokimane leaving Twitch?

Labeling it the “end of an era,” on Twitter/X, Imane Anys — better known as Twitch’s most well-known and most-viewed female streamer, Pokimane — is doing… something, apparently?

At least that’s the way things look, judging by a series of deeply vague social media posts made by the internet personality on January 30, 2024. Anys, who has been shifting away from video game streaming over the last year, told Twitter users that “it’s time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days.”

Where is Pokimane going?

The post, along with an Instagram story about how much Anys cried making her decision, and a series of vague references to more crying that were posted shortly afterward, has fans of Pokimane convinced that their favorite streamer isn’t long for this platform. Adding to the confusion, doubt, and concern: A Twitter post from Twitch in which they promised that Anys would “always have a home” with them. The streamer’s response: More vague talk about crying.

An hour and change after Poki’s initial post, there’s still been no official clarification, either from the streamer herself, or her representation, as to whether or why she’s officially leaving Twitch, though some speculate perhaps she’s departing in pursuit of her burgeoning career as an Instagram/YouTube personality. That said, with a personalized message from the biggest video game streaming platform in the world saying “come back any time,” it does seem increasingly likely that Pokimane’s days on Twitch are at an end. Helpfully, links to her other projects can be found in her Twitter bio, so she’ll never be too far away, we guess.