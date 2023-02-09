Is the Rat King in ‘The Last of Us’ a bloater? Plus, where to find brain bleach after you see him

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us showcased the different levels of infection that a human undergoes once affected by the cordyceps, unless you’re Ellie, who’s immune. But one stage that is yet to be seen in the show is known as ‘The Rat King.’ This infected human/monster was first seen in The Last of Us Part II and is said to have once been a human had been infected for decades. It is also something you wouldn’t want to mess with since it’s very resilient and is said to be the strongest out of all the infected creatures out there.

While it is highly unlikely for this form to appear in season one of The Last of Us HBO show, it is still a huge threat in this post-apocalyptic universe. Not to mention, it does expand on how the cordyceps infection works in the game and how it has evolved over time in the game’s story. So it may not appear in season one, but there is a chance in season two.

Is the Rat King in ‘The Last of Us’ a bloater?

The Rat King was described as a two-decade-long infected human, and it was believed that the person may have been Seattle’s patient zero or one of the earlier confirmed cases of cordyceps. This type of infected human isn’t like any other. While one could easily categorize this human as a bloater, it’s in fact more than that.

The Rat King is an amalgamation of different infected humans that somehow merged into a super-organism after decades of the infection growing in various affected humans. In the Last of Us Part II, the Rat King emerges around a hospital area in Seattle and in-game comments predicted that the first infected humans are what made up this creature. So yes, it is a bloater, but it is also a stalker and clicker.

So if you encountered this creature in Last of Us Part II, make sure you had a light breakfast because what you’re about to see isn’t a pretty sight. Also, maybe have a trash can next to you, just in case you feel sick.