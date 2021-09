Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games teased an upcoming remake of the beloved Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic at today’s PlayStation Showcase. The 2003 CRPG was developed by Bioware.

The game’s remake is being made by Aspyr who has previously done work reviving classic Star Wars games like Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars Episode I: Racer, and Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast as mobile games.

