Konami Says New Silent Hill Game Rumors Are Totally False

A number of wild Silent Hill rumors have been flying around the internet as of late.

Earlier this year, various independents with sources supposedly close to Konami reported that the publisher was in the process of scouting potential studios with the aim of rebooting one of gaming’s most beloved survival horror franchises. Furthermore, two projects – one a story-focused affair in a similar vein to Telltale’s episodic Walking Dead series; the other a soft reboot – were said to be in the works, though that’s where the bold claims ultimately came to a halt.

That is until earlier this month when Rely on Horror reported it had not only heard similar reports of a Silent Hill revival but that Sony was actively pursuing the comeback. Unsurprisingly, the purported collaboration led to further hearsay about the prospect of Hideo Kojima returning to the series following his departure from Konami, leading to the cancellation of Silent Hills.

Eager for clarification, Rely On Horror has since reached out to Konami for further comment, though unfortunately, that’s where the parade of hopeful news above comes to an abrupt end. In a statement provided to the site, a spokesperson for the company said: “We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear.”

Disappointing news, then, though it’s unlikely this means the end of Silent Hill. The representative in question goes on to reassure fans that “It’s not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise,” though a return wouldn’t be ” in the way it is being reported.” An attempt at misdirection on Konami’s part, or the total, honest truth? Let us know just exactly what you think is going on behind closed doors in the usual place below!