Latest Fantasy News: The ‘Lord of the Rings’ cast can’t get enough of ‘The Rings of Power’ as a new DLC entices ‘The Witcher’ fans

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quickly becoming one of the most polarizing fantasy releases of the last handful of years, as viewers continue to rehash the first season’s many ups and downs.

The show’s supporters gained a high-profile addition over the weekend, after a member of the original Fellowship shared his delight at the latest venture into Middle-earth. This won’t put an end to the ceaseless debate surrounding the show, of course, just as the announcement of a new Witcher DLC won’t be enough to dampen backlash against the show’s Geralt recasting.

There are plenty of positives mixed into the fantasy genre’s presently tumultuous state, but much of it is separate from the shows and films currently drenching streaming services. Instead, fans are turning their attention to video games, where fantasy continues to reign supreme, and longtime favorite franchises maintain their dominance over the industry. The latest entry in the God of War franchise continues to reinforce the supremacy of video games, particularly as fans set their sights on what comes next for Kratos and Atreus.

What comes after Ragnarök in the God of War franchise?

Credit: Santa Monica Studio

The God of War franchise has taken Kratos on quite the journey, one that spans decades at the very least, and centuries by some estimations. The Norse saga polished off its final chapter at the conclusion of Ragnarök, leaving longtime fans of the games to wonder what comes next for the titular God of War and his powerful half-giant offspring. The story can go in several directions from here, branching off into fresh mythological territory and pitting Kratos against a brand-new array of deities, and fans are already looking forward to news about the next step in the Ghost of Sparta’s journey.

Fresh Witcher DLC distracts fans from the Geralt recasting debacle

Image via YouTube/HN Entertainment

News about The Witcher has largely centered around the Netflix adaptation in recent weeks, rather than the games that initially made Andrzej Sapkowski’s books so popular. The announcement of fresh DLC abruptly put things back to right, as fans of the games flock back to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to enjoy an updated version of the game, which is now available for next-gen consoles. The update also comes prepped with several nods to the Netflix series, which is great news for fans of Henry Cavill’s take on the White Wolf of Rivia.

Billy Boyd is firmly among The Rings of Power’s supporters

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

It’s been more than a month since Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power polished off its first season, and conversations about the show have slowly simmered down. During the show’s run, it was hugely divisive among longtime Tolkien fans, but one member of the original Fellowship is here to announce his support. Billy Boyd, the talent behind our favorite “fool of a Took,” was a big fan of the show’s first season, and is firmly on-board with Prime’s take on Middle-earth.