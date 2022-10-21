Latest Gaming News: Lil Baby helps Twitch’s most subbed streamer reach greater heights as the late Queen Elizabeth II could soon be dunking on players in ‘Fortnite’

Ahoy, gamers! Your daily news round-up approaches off the starboard bow. Last time, Microsoft was seeking to dominate the mobile gaming store market after announcing plans to launch an Xbox store to rival Apple and Google. Likewise, Netflix sealed a deal with former Overwatch exec Chacko Sonny to produce its own cloud gaming server. In other news, God of War developers Santa Monica Studio unveiled a behind-the-scenes docuseries for its upcoming game Ragnarok.

This time around, we’re jumping from Lil Baby to Metal Gear Solid and even further afield to the late Queen Elizabeth II. You might be asking yourself, “how is this relevant to gaming?” Well, there’s only one way to find out. All that and more awaits, so pause those games, save those files and discard those snacks. We’re going in.

Renowned rapper Lil Baby helps Kai Cenat, Twitch’s most-subbed streamer smash his viewership record

Terence Rushin/Getty Images

In today’s issue of ‘things you never thought you’d see in a gaming round-up,’ we have superstar rapper Lil Baby helping Twitch’s most subscribed streamer break his viewership record. The Twitch community’s most famous name, Kai Cenat, live-streamed with Lil Baby to smash his previous record of 175 thousand viewers. The duo casually conversed about Lil Baby’s guilty gaming pleasures, such as Grand Theft Auto, which he seems to be a huge fan of. Right now, Cenat has roughly 105,983 active subscribers on Twitch and the number is growing with each passing day. This isn’t the first instance of a celebrity boosting a streamer’s channel, but it’s certainly the most talked-about collaboration in a long time.

Oscar Isaac promises the Metal Gear Solid feature film is still on the way despite setbacks

Image via Konami

Remember in 2006 when Hideo Kojima announced that a film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid was in development? It was presumably stalled in 2010 and the film’s producer shared that development likely wouldn’t continue. Well, Oscar Isaac reassures Metal Gear Solid fans that the live-action adaptation is still on the way, despite all the evidence to the contrary. Initially, it was announced all the way back in 2012 that the movie was back in production and would be produced by former Marvel Entertainment CEO Avi Arad. Even though Metal Gear Solid film has been stuck in development purgatory, Hollywood star Oscar Isaac, who was cast as Solid Snake in late 2020, said they’re still working out the kinks, which isn’t a lot to go on, but at least it’s something.

Historical icon Queen Elizabeth II is visualized in Fortnite by AI robots

Image via Fortnite

On Sept. 8, 2022, the United Kingdom — and the entire world — received the shock of their lives after England’s longest-reining monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, tragically passed away. Her death was recorded as old age and the entire nation — neigh the globe — mourned her loss. Her state funeral was held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, where her coffin was carried through the streets of London — lined with thousands of people — to her final resting place alongside her husband Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. Over a month later, the United Kingdom is still reeling from the sudden death of its late Queen, but her legacy will live on forever, even in unusual places — such as Fortnite. Thanks to AI technology, the late Queen Elizabeth II could be getting her own skin in Fornite, but at the moment, Epic Games has no plans to launch a “Royals” skin pack, even if the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Perhaps when the wound isn’t so fresh.

That’s all, folks! Check back tomorrow for another daily dose of gaming news.