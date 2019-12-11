Home / gaming

New Left 4 Dead Game Reportedly In Development

By 1 hour ago
x

Valve is ready to resurrect a number of its long-dormant franchises, it seems.

For those that missed the big news last month, the publisher confirmed, following a number of leaks, that its iconic Half-Life series is finally set to receive its first release since 2007’s Episode Two expansion. Much to the surprise – and disbelief, considering how long fans have been waiting – of many, the reveal didn’t come in the form of Half-Life 3, but a spinoff title developed exclusively for virtual reality, no less.

Beyond confirmation of a name, Half-Life: Alyx, Valve has yet to reveal any further specifics about the title, though with The Game Awards no more than a few days away, the general consensus (thanks to previous leaks) is that the ceremony will play host to a proper showcase.

Now, however, it appears as if Half-Life isn’t the only series set to receive some much-needed modernization. Popular survival horror shooter Left 4 Dead is heavily rumored to be making a comeback, too. At least, that’s the takeaway from a recent Tweet provided by Valve News Network owner Tyler McVicker.

Left 4 Dead

As always, we should caution against taking any hearsay, however reliable its source is, as fact, but it looks to be pretty much guaranteed at this point that Left 4 Dead is making a return, too. Again, Valve is opting to use VR as the medium to bring back the series, which will surely disappoint longtime fans who had been holding out hope for a Left 4 Dead 3 announcement.

An unexpected turn of events, then, but we’ll refrain from making any further judgements until Valve shares the latest fruits of its labor on-stage later this week. The Game Awards kicks off on December 13th in Los Angeles and audiences can tune-in to watch the show live on Twitch.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...