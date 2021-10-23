Nintendo Reignites Longtime Peppa Pig Crossover Meme With Game Announcement

If there’s one thing Nintendo is good at, its creating a fervor on the internet for an otherwise innocuous event.

Such was the case today when Nintendo of America dropped a trailer for the game My Friend Peppa Pig, based on a British kids show that has aired on multiple children’s channels here in the U.S. Check out the announcement below for the game, which is available beginning today:

Become Peppa Pig’s new friend and join her on a fun-filled adventure in #MyFriendPeppaPig, available now on #NintendoSwitch!



🐷: https://t.co/SrHBsmRFqL pic.twitter.com/BVqAjUKpNE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

You might think the trailer showcases nothing more than a harmless kids game emphasizing play, exploration, and making friends — and you’d be right.

However, that didn’t stop fans from reigniting a long held crossover meme with Nintendo. If you check Peppa Pig’s Fandom Wiki, it incorrectly states Fire Emblem‘s Lucina is “the main antagonist in the show Peppa Pig,” even going so far as to say Lucina joins Al-Qaeda in Peppa Pig: The Movie in an attempt to kill Peppa and her family.

The memes on Peppa Pig’s wiki page are notorious, but the simple fact that the new game will be appearing on a Nintendo platform — the same publisher who makes Fire Emblem, where Lucina is from — was enough for fans to resurface the meme. Take a look:

HOLY SHIT ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/1BFhirdgV1 — Zee (@Blun_Z) October 22, 2021

We’ll admit, it would be pretty cool to see Peppa Pig added to the Smash Bros. roster one day, so a showdown between her and Lucina can really happen.

With the game also releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 today, some had fun with the idea of crossover possibilities.

Can’t believe there’s gonna be cross-save compatibility between Peppa Pig and the new GTA trilogy pic.twitter.com/adGWUMxIjl — Arty the Gothtober 🅱unBoi 🎃 🐇 (@SuperiorArtemis) October 22, 2021

Another curio from the release of My Friend Peppa Pig today was the apparent early access to the game some Switch users were able to achieve by going to Wal-Mart, with a couple of Twitter users posting yesterday that they got the game one day before it was supposed to come out.

the walmart employee sold me peppa pig on switch a day early they getting fired dawgggg 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/OlMLVCxfHe — Stonepa (@Stonepa_) October 21, 2021

Walmart is selling early copies so be aware of Peppa Pig Spoilers from now on. https://t.co/qJLhYhghsY — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) October 20, 2021

Would you like to see Nintendo‘s Lucina and Peppa Pig throw down in a game of Smash Bros.? Leave it in the comments below.