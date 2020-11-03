Magic: The Gathering Arena Kaladesh Remastered Release Date Revealed

As a relatively young addition to the family, Magic: The Gathering Arena has had a lot of catching up to do in terms of set releases. Indeed, the digital version of Wizards’ extremely popular card game has only been in active service (beta excluded) since 2018. That being the case, every expansion prior to 2017’s Ixalan has, until very recently, been outside the realms of availability. Beginning with Amonkhet Remastered earlier this year, however, the developer has finally figured out the means in which it can reintroduce older sets.

It remains to be seen just how far back through the history books it intends to go, of course, but for now, at least, there’s plenty of nostalgia-filled content slated to come throughout the remainder of 2020 and beyond. As outlined in a previous live stream for Zendikar Rising, Kaladesh Remastered is locked in to follow Amonkhet and arrives next week, November 12th.

While not available in Standard, Kaladesh introduces hundreds of new creatures and spells to Arena‘s Historic format, which allows the use of cards from every expansion, regardless of age. It’s worth noting, too, that those willing to register their interest early can score some additional goodies by pre-ordering Kaladesh later this week.

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Kaladesh Remastered For Arena 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

See below for a summary of everything included in the limited-time bundle:

10 Kaladesh Remastered booster packs

3x Draft Tokens

Playset (4x copies) Aether Hub cards

1x Aether Hub alternate-art card style

Price: $29.99 USD/€29.99

That just about covers Magic: The Gathering Arena‘s final major update of the year, then, though fans of tabletop have their own upcoming product launch to get excited about. See here for all the latest news on Commander Legends.