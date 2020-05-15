Magic: The Gathering Commander format players who can’t wait to hit their local game stores for some multiplayer action are in for a treat, thanks to a new partnership between Wizards of the Coast and MagicFest organizer CFB Events. CFB announced that a CommandFest Online charity event will take place on June 6th. It’ll be completely free to enter and instead of an entrance fee, the organizers encourage participants to make a donation to the Red Cross.

Participants will be able to play Commander games from the comfort of their own homes, thanks to the website SpellTable.com and with a webcam set up. The event will broadcast live from Channel Fireball’s Twitch channel and will feature matches and commentary from guests like Jimmy Wong, Josh Lee Kwai, Gavin Verhey, Olivia Gobert-Hicks, LoadingReadyRun, PleasantKenobi, Eric Levine, Riley Knight and more.

SpellTable.com is a website designed to allow people to play games of Magic: The Gathering remotely. Players can use their webcam or phones positioned above the playing field to connect with other people across the globe. SpellTable also features life total and damage trackers and a built-in card database to help identify cards on the battlefield.

Magic: The Gathering And Channel Fireball Team Up For CommandFest Online 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Alongside the event announcement, CFB Events also unveiled the CommandFest In A Box product. This promotional item sells for $99.00 on the Channel Fireball website. It contains several promos that were slated for distribution at paper MagicFests before Wizards of the Coast cancelled them due to COVID-19. These include Foil and Nonfoil Sol Ring Promos, Path to Exile Promos, MagicFest special Basic Lands, and more.

Channel Fireball also noted in their announcement that they would reveal more about CommandFest on social media as it draws closer, so be sure to stay tuned. After all, this is undoubtedly an exciting development for Magic: the Gathering Commander players and if you plan on joining the charity event, let us know below.