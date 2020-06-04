Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2021 Key Art Revealed

Magic: The Gathering‘s monster-sized Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths expansion may be little more than a month old but as any veteran of the CCG will undoubtedly know, Wizards of the Coast works at lightning speed when it comes to pumping out new cards on the regular. Much like its predecessors, Core 2021 – a continuation of the long-running series since its reintroduction back in 2018 – promises to shake up the Standard meta when it arrives in the summer via the introduction of both new and reprinted cards.

Fans will get their first look at some of the powerful creatures, spells and sorceries coming with the set in less than 24 hours, according to the game’s developer over on Twitter, but here to tide you over until then is some amazing key art to be featured on booster boxes and packs of Core 2021.

Check it out for yourselves below.

It goes without saying, then, that the ancient and powerful Teferi will feature prominently in the third of this year’s Standard additions, with artist Yongjae Choi’s full art piece revealed over on MTG France’s Facebook page depicting the Planeswalker stood in front of the iconic Weatherlight Skyship. Synonymous with blue decks ever since his introduction, Teferi’s return will undoubtedly give fans of control and spell-based decks reason to celebrate just as Chandra did for red-oriented archetypes in last year’s Core 2020.

Assuming Wizards follows the pattern verbatim, it’s likely that multiple versions of Teferi (across different rarities) will be included in the set. Preview season for Magic: The Gathering‘s next big release kicks off tomorrow, June 4th, and we’ll be bringing you all the reveals as and when they come, so stay tuned!