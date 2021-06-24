Magic: The Gathering Designer Teases New Cards For Dungeons & Dragons Crossover

With less than a month to go until Magic: The Gathering‘s most anticipated set of 2021 releases, fans are understandably eager to learn more about what they’ll find inside packs of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

An adaptation of the classic Dungeons & Dragons campaign of the same name, Wizards of the Coast is promising to pay tribute to the world’s most famous tabletop game this summer by immortalizing creatures, magic enchantments and locations from the RPG in card form. A brief glimpse at some examples has already been seen thanks to a number of leaks as well as official reveals, and while preview season isn’t expect to commence for another week or so, MTG designer Mark Rosewater has decided to whet players’ appetites with some suitably cryptic clues.

Presented in the form of a deliberately vague list, Rosewater’s playful teasers are far too extensive to reel off in their entirety here but suffice it to say, that there are some standouts worth mentioning right off the bat. One of these is the revelation that a concept only ever featured previously in Un-sets – a term referring to expansions intended purely for fun and not considered legal in any format – will make its debut in black border (i.e. playable).

In addition to the above, they confirm several tribal tags for the set, many of which you’d expect to see in a product bearing the Dungeons & Dragons name. Gnomes, dwarfs, humans, dragons and gods are joined by other more zany entities such as bird bears and elf spiders, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see the accompanying art for those.

Magic: The Gathering – Adventures in the Forgotten Realms launches next month, July 23rd, with preview season due to kick off June 29th.