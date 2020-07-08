Magic: The Gathering Online Reveals Showcase Challenge And Vintage Cube Events

While Magic: The Gathering Arena may be Wizards of the Coast’s primary focus going forward as far as digital versions of the collectable card game are concerned, the company certainly hasn’t forgotten about MTG Online. The format continues to receive regular updates and events, in fact, with two having just been announced as part of Wizards’ weekly update to fans over on its official blog.

First up is Showcase Challenge Weekend, which will finally give some of the top players a chance to go toe to toe in a high stakes tournament setting. Beginning this weekend, July 11th, anyone with 40 QPs can enter either the Standard, Modern and/or Vintage Showcase Challenges, with Pioneer, Legacy and Core Set 2021 Sealed competitions due to take place on the following Sunday. The top eight players from each event will have their skill rewarded with a qualification token used to enter next month’s Showcase Qualifier. Progress even further to the Player Tour Finals and you could win the grand prize of $70,000.

As for Vintage Cube, the popular mode has returned once more, bringing with it a number of key changes to the existing card pool. Drafts can contain cards from Magic‘s entire 27-year history, with regular rotations ensuring that no one strategy ever becomes the meta for too long.

See below for the full list of cards being added with this month’s Cube draft:

Elspeth, Knight-Errant

Shark Typhoon

Heartless Act

Soul-Scar Mage

Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast

Terror of the Peaks

Vivien, Monsters’ Advocate

Cultivate

Elder Gargaroth

Yorion, Sky Nomad

Fiend Artisan

Cards from recent Standard release Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths make up the bulk of the list this time around, then, and given the set’s incredibly high power level, you can expect to encounter many of the new arrivals on a regular basis. Vintage Cube will remain available in Magic: The Gathering Online until July 27th and you can let us know how you’ve been performing so far via the comments below!