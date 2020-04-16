The latest Magic: the Gathering set, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, is now out on the game’s two digital platforms, Magic Arena and Magic Online. Starting today, fans will have access to a suite of events featuring the kaiju-themed Ikoria set. This release precedes the paper debut of Ikoria, which Wizards of the Coast (WotC) pushed back due to COVID-19.

On Magic: the Gathering Arena, the release of Ikoria comes with a slew of new features and updates. For the first time, players can draft the latest set with seven others. Previously, WotC implemented a bot draft system where players would draft with 7 different A.I personalities, build their deck, and play against other humans in league play. Now, Magic fans can draft and play Limited how it was intended to be enjoyed.

Limited Magic enthusiasts can enjoy human pod drafts in two ways. Currently, Traditional Draft costs 1,500 gems or 10,000 gold and features three best-of-three matches. This represents a big change from the previous Traditional mode, which involved more matches and didn’t allow gold for entry. Players who win all three matches will get a whopping 3,000-gem prize alongside six packs.

Every Godzilla Card For Magic: The Gathering's Ikoria: Lair Of Behemoths Revealed 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Similarly, the new Premier Draft mode is similar to the previous Ranked mode. It features best-of-one matches ending at seven wins or three losses. Players can break even at five wins, earning 1,600 gems and three packs. Quick Draft mode replaces Ranked, which will continue to let players draft with bots and count towards Limited ranks. Players on Arena can also try their hand at Ikoria Sealed Deck, which costs 2,000 to enter.

For those who prefer the older digital platform Magic: the Gathering Online, Ikoria events are out there, too. Constructed players can now head to either platform for their fix of Standard, Modern, Pioneer, and more featuring the new cards. No doubt it’ll be interesting to see whether the new human Draft feature drives more Magic players to Arena from Magic Online. On the other hand, fans of Magic’s older Constructed formats will have to stick with Magic Online.

To sum it all up, there are plenty of ways to get your Magic: the Gathering fix this weekend. But tell us, where are you planning to get your first taste of Ikoria’s crazy monster mechanics and amazing flavor? Let us know down below!