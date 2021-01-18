Mandalorian Video Game Reportedly In Development, Mando And Boba Fett Will Be Playable

Let’s be honest: the prospect of a video game based on The Mandalorian has always been a matter of when – not if – it’ll arrive.

The hit series, which has proven to be an unprecedented success, continues to be a major earner for Disney’s streaming platform, with season 2 alone believed to be five times more popular than anything else available on the service. Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been credited with revitalizing a franchise generally believed to have lost its way following the disappointing Rise of Skywalker and has ultimately spawned its own fair share of related media. Dedicated shows for fan favorite characters Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett are confirmed to be in the works, and Din Djarin – Mando himself – has already been welcomed with open arms into wider pop culture, including video games such as Fortnite.

Now, however, the bounty hunter is said to be getting his own game in the not-too-distant future. Insider Daniel Richtman reports that the title, based directly on Disney’s series, will allow players to assume control of other characters besides Mando, including none other than the aforementioned Fett.

Unfortunately, details are frustratingly scarce at this point in time, though newly-established Lucasfilm Games is reportedly directly involved. Interesting if so, but also worth noting that the company is unlikely to be handling development in-house. After all, alongside EA, Ubisoft recently confirmed that it, too, is currently working on a Star Wars project of its own assumedly due for release following the expiry of an exclusivity contract between the former and the House of Mouse.

That being the case, we can’t help but wonder which big name studio has been chosen to take on the task of making an adventure based around The Mandalorian. Have one in mind you think would be a perfect fit for the job? Let us know down below!