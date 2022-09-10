‘Marvel Snap’ release date and how to pre-register

A Marvel mobile game is finally moving out of the pre-release stage and coming to phones around the globe.

Marvel Snap, a Marvel-based card game, is finally having its official launch along with its own pre-registration program. If you are not familiar with Marvel Snap, it pits player against player in card-based tactical combat, all centered around Marvel characters and locations.

Marvel Snap is developed by Nuverse and Second Dinner. Second Dinner is made up of ex-Hearthstone developers, the free-to-play card game of the same nature, which was developed by Blizzard Entertainment. Let’s take a look at when the game will be officially released and how to pre-register for when that time comes.

When will Marvel Snap be released?

An extended trailer for the game was shown at the D23 Expo’s Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. The trailer was accompanied by the official release date of the upcoming game, which will be released worldwide on Oct. 18, 2022. The game has already been in its Beta in some territories, releasing earlier in 2022, so we already know what it looks like.

Marvel Snap has voice lines from characters as they make their moves, vibrant colors, and the ability to upgrade your cards, which feature various characters throughout the Marvel Universe, transforming their visual effects. Pre-registering for the game was announced alongside the release date, and that’s something you can do on the game’s website. According to the site, pre-registering comes with a free card and “you’ll even unlock a special Max Grecke Hulk variant for Android, or a Dan Hipp Iron Man variant for iOS!” If you want the cards, you’ll need to log in and play the game in October, otherwise you will not qualify for them.

Not everything about the game has been positive, however, as players were rightfully complaining that the monetization of the game ruined the experience. It was revealed back in July that to unlock every variant of the cards in the game, the player would have to spend almost $1,000 a month. Fortunately, the developers listened to player feedback and said that they would work on it, removing the feature from the game in August.

Hopefully the developers continue to listen to the audience’s feedback when it’s given to them, especially in regard to how they monetize their game. We’ll know how they get through their launch soon, as Marvel Snap will be released on mobile phones on Oct. 18, 2022.