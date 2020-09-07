Marvel’s Avengers Ending And Mid-Credits Scene Explained

Now that Marvel’s Avengers has been out for a few days, many fans have already powered through the action-adventure title’s single-player campaign and seen the credits roll. As revealed a few months back, A.I.M.’s George Tarleton serves as the primary antagonist in this story, a name which is later discarded in favor of M.O.D.O.K. The genius-level intellect that Tarleton bestows upon himself via an experimental process also triggers his body to mutate into the iconic form that comic book fans will be intimately familiar with, and he’s revealed to be behind the tragic events of A-Day, with his ultimate goal being to forcibly “evolve” the human race.

Via the use of a gigantic Kree Sentinel excavated from under the San Francisco Bay Area, Tarleton tries and ultimately fails to eliminate Ms. Marvel and her freshly reassembled colleagues, though through his defeat, it seems as if an even greater threat is on the horizon.

In addition to A.I.M. continuing to operate under the equally megalomaniacal ambitions of Monica Rappichini, the battered and seemingly deactivated Sentinel is shown during a mid-credits cutscene to still be somewhat operational. A small device is seen being ejected out of the construct’s chest cavity and into space, its destination unknown. Considering that the Sentinels were installed on planets that the Kree considered important enough to safeguard, however, it’s likely that the device will inform the highly advanced humanoid race of its shell’s destruction, inevitably leading to future conflict between it and mankind.

The Avengers would undoubtedly require some backup were such a scenario to unfold, providing the perfect justification for post-launch characters such as Hawkeye and Spider-Man. Is this how developer Crystal Dynamics intends to kickstart its delivery of new content? Let us know what you think in the usual place below!