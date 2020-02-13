Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released a surprise new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers fans to pore over.

The action-adventure game, which lets players fill the shoes of Earth’s mightiest superhero team, was officially announced at last year’s E3 with a release date of May 15th, 2020. Even best-laid plans often don’t go accordingly, however, and despite the near-finished state of the title as shown by gameplay videos late last year, the one word many gamers dread to hear above all else ultimately ended up putting the hype on hold. Last month, Crystal confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers had suffered a substantial delay, with Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America and Ms. Marvel’s debut on consoles and PC pushed back to the fall.

Today, however, the developer has attempted to somewhat soften the blow with some new footage, as well as first details for pre-order bonuses. You can check the action out for yourselves above or, alternatively, see the gallery below for a sneak peek at some of the bonus content included with every pre-order.

Marvel's Avengers Pre-Order Trailer Reveals New Gameplay And Exclusive DLC 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Dubbed the Marvel Legacy Outfit Pack, the bonus content includes alternate costumes for every single Avenger, many of which revert their heroes to classic attire. Others, like Iron Man’s chrome suit, is clearly inspired by that which Robert Downey Jr. first donned way back in 2008 as his original prototype. As for the aforementioned gameplay, most of that shown focuses almost exclusively on Ms. Marvel, with new sequences for her colleagues interspersed throughout.

Marvel’s Avengers‘ revised release date is September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia. As before, those who pre-order their copy for Sony’s console will be first in line to participate in beta tests later this year.