Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Hulk’s Smashing Special Abilities

Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has flipped a switch, it seems. After what felt like an aeon of silence following the action-adventure title’s grand (but gameplay-lacking) reveal at this year’s E3, the studio has finally seen fit to ramp up reveals for its hugely anticipated superhero extravaganza. Dedicated fans, of course, have already sought out unsanctioned gameplay ‘reveals’ by way of leaked footage originating from behind-closed-doors events, but not until last month’s Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, were audiences treated to the real deal.

Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow and Hulk are all confirmed to be playable on launch day, with each boasting their own unique suite of powers and abilities. Perhaps the biggest delight – and allaying major fears of each hero feeling too similar – to have emerged from footage provided so far, is just how masterfully Crystal has managed to achieve such distinctive playstyles for each of Marvel’s Avengers‘ iconic cast members.

Iron Man’s aerial performances, Black Widow’s blend of martial arts and gymnastics and Thor’s command over the heavens all look incredibly slick in action. But of course, you don’t need finesse in order to bat for the good guys, as Hulk fans know all too well.

Speaking of the Gamma-infused green giant, a series of posts recently released on the official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter has gone into more depth concerning the character’s various combat abilities. See for yourself below:

Now that you know the basics of Hulk's SMASHing approach to combat, let's dive deeper into his heroic moves. As a refresher, each Avenger has three Heroics – support, assault, and ultimate – that operate on a cooldown timer. pic.twitter.com/1aPWDcEt44 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 8, 2019

Hulk draws all nearby enemy attention (aggro) and is overcome with inner rage that bolsters his defensive strength. Teammates who witness this show of aggression gain their own gameplay buff so they can jump into the fray & fight alongside their gamma-fueled companion. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 8, 2019

Wholly unsurprisingly, then, Hulk will serve as a pseudo tank class during multiplayer sessions, drawing the attention of enemies away from his comrades and buffing them in the process. As for offensive capabilities, continue on for a detailed rundown of Hulk’s remaining two Heroic abilities – Gamma Rush and his Ultimate Heroic.

To add insult to injury, Hulk will grab the first enemy encountered during the attack and slam him into the ground at the end of the charge, inflicting massive damage & staggering nearby opponents. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 8, 2019

Anything caught in the blast is hurled backwards, flying through the air and clearing a path for Hulk to inflict even more damage to the next wave of combatants. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 8, 2019

Sounds fantastic, doesn’t it? If words alone are enough to prompt excitement, I can only imagine how mesmerizing Hulk’s penchant for smashing will be when Marvel’s Avengers finally releases next year, on May 15th. Time to go into hibernation.