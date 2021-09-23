Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Showcases MCU Drax Skin

Earlier this year Marvel announced one of their next ventures into the video game space with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this game, players will assume the role of Star-Lord as they jet around the Galaxy with the rest of the usual crew.

While in all the previously released gameplay footage the Guardians have had quite different appearances, somewhat more akin to their comic book roots, but thanks to screenshots shared to the game’s official social media, it seems that you’ll be able to get the MCU equivalent of some characters in-game.

Hands-on impressions for #GOTGgame are dropping today! We'll be sharing those right here.



Oh and check out these new screenshots 💥 pic.twitter.com/cBKnNKqicj — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) September 22, 2021

Amongst the gameplay screenshots, you can see all the guardians members in what appears to be alternate outfits, with Drax perfectly resembling his appearances throughout the MCU. This look has more distinct scarring over the character’s torso rather than the solid markings of his comic book appearance.

This Square Enix-produced title differs from Marvel’s other recent RPG game Marvel’s Avengers, as it is based on the comic book universe, rather than the MCU. It isn’t clear how skins will factor into Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy but it’s a safe assumption that there will be MCU looks for all the main cast of the game at launch.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will launch on October 26th and is available to purchase for PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Nintendo Switch devices.