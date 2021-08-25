Marvel’s Midnight Suns Introduces Tactical RPG Gameplay With Iconic Heroes

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a new tactical RPG starring iconic Marvel superheroes, was introduced during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live Gamescom event. Players will be able to control some of the most notable superheroes in the Marvel universe, including Wolverine, Iron Man, Blade, and Ghost Rider.

According to The Gamer, Midnight Suns is an adaptation of the 1992 Rise of the Midnight Sons crossover event, albeit with a few changes. Players will be able to control 12 characters from multiple Marvel teams, including the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Runaways. The trailer gave fans a taste of available characters, which ranges from fan-favorites like Doctor Strange and Captain America, to lesser-known characters like Magik.

The new game also leans into the occult aspects of the Marvel universe, which have not been fully explored in the MCU quite yet. Players will have to control the team of heroes as they attempt to stop Lilith from wreaking havoc, and the trailer shows several heroes fighting demonic enemies. It’s a far cry from the current Phase Four offerings, which have only just touched on chaos magick, multiverse spells, and Asgardian gods flexing their powers.

Midnight Suns is being developed by Firaxis Games, best known for the XCOM and Civilization series. This is good news for tactical RPG fans that want the same iconic gameplay set in the Marvel universe. It is unclear how similar Midnight Suns will be to these titles, but the tactical strategy component is a nice change of pace from previous Marvel games.

Fans can enjoy a world gameplay debut on Sept. 1 at 1:30 pm CT. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled to release in March 2022 and will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.