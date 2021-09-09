Watch: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Announced With Special Trailer

PlayStation Studios unveiled Spider-Man 2 at today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021. The teaser features Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting together, as well as a glimpse at Venom. The game is set to release in 2023.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to the hit original PlayStation Spider-Man game, which received two installments: One casting players as Peter, and a sequel spinoff with Mile, aptly called Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The second teaser promises intense action gameplay inacross Spidey’s hometown of New York City, although it remains unclear what the game’s storyline will entail. Besides Venom’s appearance, of course.

No release date was announced. It remains unclear if any references to the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will be added into Spider-Man 2.