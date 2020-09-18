New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Hundreds Of Big Games

Sony’s clearly feeling charitable as of late, as the company is currently running two massive, store-wide sales for all PlayStation 4 owners.

This time around, there’s no requirement for an active PS Plus subscription in order to gain access to the impressive number of discounted games, though those who do have a recurring membership will, as usual, enjoy even further price cuts, as is the case with so-called Double Discounts. How it works is simple: any title included in the aforementioned promotion will be discounted by a certain amount (exact percentages differ on a case by case basis). If you have PS Plus, the listed markdown is doubled, meaning, for example, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare‘s Digital Pro edition will be reduced from 35% off to a whopping 70%.

In addition to the above, a separate, more budget-focused batch of games are available for less than $20. Check out the lists below for just a sample of what’s on offer in each sale.

Less Than $10

Dead Island Definitive Collection — $5.99

Everybody’s Golf — $5.99

GoNNER — $1.99

Jak 3 — $8.99

Jak II — $8.99

Jak X: Combat Racing o– $8.99

Knack — $5.99

Knack 2 — $5.99

Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story — $8.99

Mosaic — $9.99

MX Nitro: Unleashed — $3.99

The Council – The Complete Season — $6.49

World War Z — $9.19

Yakuza Kiwami — $9.99

Less than $20

American Fugitive — $6.79

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry — $6.79

Batman: The Enemy Within — $4.49

Batman: The Telltale Series — $4.49

Battlefield 1 — $7.99

Mortal Kombat XL — $8.99

Ben 10 — $5.99

Beyond: Two Souls — $9.89

Brawlout — $9.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered — $7.99

Carnival Games — $9.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package — $9.99

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — $5.99

DOOM — $5.99

DOOM 64 — $2.49

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen — $9.89

Mortal Kombat 11 Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for Double Discounts, various triple-A releases from recent years, including RAGE 2, Mortal Kombat 11 (and its accompanying Aftermath expansion) and Rockstar’s sprawling Old West sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, are up for a fraction of their usual asking prices. To reiterate, you’ll need to be signed in on an account with PS Plus active to get those listed below.

More than $10 (Double Discounts)

GTAV: Premium Online Edition and Great White Shark Card — $19.79

Hunting Simulator 2 — $34.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition — $17.59

LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game — $14.99

Metro Exodus — $15.99

Metro Exodus Gold Edition — $25.99

MLB The Show 20 — $23.99

MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition — $49.99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath — $23.99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection — $35.99

No Man’s Sky — $24.99

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition — $34.99

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition — $25.49

RAGE 2 — $29.99

Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle — $26.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $26.39

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — $33.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition — $11.99

Rugby 20 — $19.99

Saints Row: The Third Remastered — $27.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — $17.99

Spoiled for choice? Fortunately, you have until next month, October 1st, to make any final decisions, so there’s plenty of time to mull over your selections before all the above return to their standard RRPs. As always, be sure to let us know which PlayStation games you’ve added to what’s assuredly an already impressive collection in the usual place below!