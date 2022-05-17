A behemoth of the gaming world has had a loving tribute to it spotted in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, with one of Metal Gear Solid’s most iconic lines hidden in the game.

A month on from its initial release, the latest entry into the LEGO video games franchise is still having secrets uncovered by fans. Eagle-eyed gamers had already spotted an Among Us easter egg, and a tribute to a cult classic British comedy. The latest secret, however, is one younger gamers may not get.

Discovered by LEGO Star Wars meme page Lego Star Wars II-core on Facebook, a neat reference is hidden away in a Rise of Skywalker level. Embark upon the third mission of the episode “C-3P-Oh no!” on Kijimi, and the entire layout is made to emulate a stealth game…a stealth game like Metal Gear Solid, perhaps.

Upon entering a barrel to hide from stormtroopers, Finn may say the famous “we kept you waiting, huh?” line from Metal Gear Solid 2. The line has transcended just the second entry of Metal Gear Solid, showing up in nearly every following game in the series.

It’s a fun little reference in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that may not get spotted by many due to how they play through the level, but goes to show the amount of detail hidden away in the game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has proven to be a popular game with fans and critics, with it pulling in franchise records upon launch. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.