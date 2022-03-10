Video game developers Microsoft and Supercell have pulled their games out from Russian app stores in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since Microsoft’s announcement to halt sales in Russia, the mobile app version of Minecraft has been removed in both Apple and Google stores, with only the trial version of the game remaining. The news was announced by Russian news site Gazetra on social media.

Minecraft удалили из российских Google Play и Apple App Store — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) March 5, 2022

Following Minecraft’‘s exit from Russian mobile markets, the mobile game company Supercell, responsible for games like Clash of Clans, followed suit.

Supercell announced on Twitter that they will be removing their games in both Russia and Belarus. New downloads have been suspended in both countries and current players of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars will lose their accounts by the next client update.

In response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Supercell has removed its games from app stores in Russia and Belarus. New downloads are halted and access for existing players will be suspended with the next client updates. — Supercell (@supercell) March 9, 2022

Supercell also announced that they will be donating €1 million ($1.1 million) to UNHCR to help support humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

We stand with all people calling for peace. To play a small part in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, we are donating €1m to UNHCR and are matching donations up to €1m here: https://t.co/hG7AeZVuAq — Supercell (@supercell) March 9, 2022

“Everyone at Supercell is horrified by the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. We want to try and play a part, however small, in alleviating that suffering. “We will match your donations up to 1 Million Euros. This will go to several organizations on the front lines of the crisis.”

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, multiple companies have suspended their business in the country. Recently, YouTube has disabled creator monetization in Russia, McDonald’s closes their stores in the country, and Netflix has suspended their services as the invasion in Ukraine continues.

Russia has also become the most sanctioned country in the world, hit with over 5,000 sanctions.