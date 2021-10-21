Avatar: The Last Airbender Game In Development At Square Enix

For Avatar: The Last Airbender fans it’s been quite a long time since a game has been released based within the franchise and story of the hugely successful animated series. Fortunately, the wait appears to be coming to an end as Square Enix announced they currently have a project in development.

Announcing on Twitter, Square Enix shared that their London game studio will be working on two upcoming projects in the Avatar: The Last Airbender and Tomb Raider universes.

We’re excited to announce that Square Enix London Mobile will be a mobile-focused studio that will work on two of our upcoming titles from the Tomb Raider and Avatar: The Last Airbender universes.



Read more here: https://t.co/8MPXYcEaiY pic.twitter.com/B2AkwLwSWp — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) October 20, 2021

The studio working on the game focuses on mobile titles which would indicate that this new Avatar project will be a mobile game. This could be bad news to those who don’t regularly game on the go, but for Avatar fans this is a long-awaited surprise.

In recent times, Aang and some of the other Avatar cast have appeared in games, most recently Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl which included Aang, and Toph alongside other Nickelodeon characters including Kora from the Avatar sequel series.

While the game doesn’t have a name yet, Navigator Games who are working on the project shared a statement about their partnership with Square Enix and work within the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise.

“It has been an incredible privilege to partner with Square Enix London Mobile on the creation of a game with such an iconic IP,” Navigator Games CEO wrote. “The Avatar: The Last Airbender universe has so many layers and complex storylines to explore and we look forward to fully unveiling it and sharing it with all the incredibly passionate and loyal Avatar fans in the future.”

There’s no word yet on when the new game might arrive.