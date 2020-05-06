Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Screenshots Reveal New Look At RoboCop

The word ‘friendship’ is unlikely to spring to mind when one thinks of Mortal Kombat – a video game franchise known for its brutal fights and bone-crunching Fatalities.

And yet, with the forthcoming Aftermath DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, developer NetherRealm Studios is delivering some of the funniest, friendliest content ever seen in an MK game. Think Scorpion saying “get over here!” to a life-sized teddy bear.

Yes, it’s Mortal Kombat all right… but not as you know it. Of course, there are still plenty of crowdpleasers peppered throughout the Aftermath content drop (release date: May 26th), after NetherRealm took to PlayStation Blog earlier today to detail exactly what fans can expect in three weeks’ time. And if you haven’t seen today’s blistering trailer, give yourself three minutes, pull up a chair, and enjoy some cutting-edge fighting game content.

Via PS Blog:

The new chapters in time-twisting narrative of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath allowed us to give Nightwolf, Fujin, and Sheeva their most sizable roles in any Mortal Kombat game to date. We get to learn more about what drives them, from Fujin’s devotion to Earthrealm’s mortals to Sheeva’s undying loyalty to her empress, Sindel. The story also allows us to see these incredible fighters in action. Our cinematics team has dreamed up a whole host of pulse-pounding action sequences which utilize each character’s signature abilities.

And if you thought Mortal Kombat‘s character roster was already packed to the rafters, we learned today that RoboCop will be joining the party later this month. Featuring the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the famous law enforcer across the 1987 film classic and its sequel, NetherRealm has announced plans to roll out three new character skins in the coming weeks.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is coming in hot. Following today’s trailer drop (not to mention the above gallery of screenshots), NetherRealm has announced a May 26th release date for the much-anticipated DLC. And for those on PS4, you can bag yourself a kick-ass dynamic theme of Mortal Kombat 11, one featuring Raiden and Liu Kang, should you choose to pre-order the upcoming add-on. More details here.