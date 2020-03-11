Mortal Kombat 11 Announces Spawn Kombat Kast Stream

As far as NetherRealm Studios is concerned, you can never have too much of a good thing.

In less than a week’s time, Mortal Kombat 11 players will finally get long-awaited access to the fighting game’s next guest in the form of Spawn. The antihero, an iconic creation of comic book veteran Todd McFarlane, swoops in-game next week, followed no doubt by a tidal wave of hype and anticipation. Fans got their first look at the character’s gameplay over the weekend at Final Kombat in Chicago and while that teaser was more than enough to coax wallets open, there’s still plenty more to come before release day rolls around.

Announced yesterday, NetherRealm confirmed that the latest episode of Kombat Kast – where members of the development team discuss upcoming updates – is due to be held later today, March 11th over on Twitch, and it’ll give audiences an “in-depth look at Spawn.”

We’re taking an in depth look at Spawn tomorrow, 3:00pm CDT. You won’t want to miss this one! #KombatKast #MK11 https://t.co/1JfiaXY8kP pic.twitter.com/dS1g3bAfeA — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 10, 2020

Assuming the broadcast follows suit with past episodes dedicated to Joker and Terminator, those tuning in can expect a breakdown of Spawn’s various combos as well as an initial look at other more technical elements such as frame data. With any luck, the studio will also take the opportunity to reveal some of the character’s Brutalities and, of course, perhaps even a sneak peek at that elusive second Fatality which, if it’s even half as gruesome as the first, will demand a round of applause.

Spawn is out March 17th for Kombat Pass owners, with everyone else being granted access a week later. As of writing, Al Simmons’ alter ego is the final DLC fighter known to be joining Mortal Kombat 11, though rumors of a second season of add-ons are already doing the rounds online. See here for everything we know so far.