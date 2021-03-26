Why Mortal Kombat’s Goro Has Four Arms

Whether it be through NetherRealm’s core series or the upcoming movie reboot that you first laid eyes on the bare-chested mountain of muscle that is Goro, you might be wondering just what is he and why does one of Mortal Kombat‘s strongest characters have four arms? The answer, as if you hadn’t already guessed, is quite simple.

As arguably Outworld’s most-feared champion, Goro doesn’t hail from Earthrealm and is therefore not human. Not a concept that’s remotely difficult to grasp, of course, but where lines start to get a little blurry is the fact that humans – or what appear to be members of Earth’s dominant race, at least – are present in abundance on Outworld. Whether it be through previous conquests or something else entirely (NetherRealm has never given a definitive answer) isn’t clear, but suffice it to say that Shao Kahn’s domain, much like the one in which he wants to conquer, is a melting pot of species, some native, others… well, not so much. Princess Kitana, for example, while appearing outwardly human, is actually Edenian and a captive forcibly taken from her home.

Goro, on the other hand, is a native of Outworld and hails from Kuatan, a subterranean kingdom ruled over by fellow members of his race, the Shokan, human/dragon hybrids respected for their strength.

Alongside Kintaro and Sheeva, Goro has participated in the franchise’s titular tournament multiple times and, prior to his defeat at the hands of Liu Kang, had remained unbeaten for 500 years. Whether this clash of titans will come to pass in next month’s live-action adaptation remains to be seen (Johnny Cage had the honor of taking him on in Paul W. S. Anderson’s version, after all), but at the very least, someone will be rising to the challenge. Let us know who you think that’ll be in the usual place below!

Mortal Kombat releases in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th.