Necrobarista: Final Pour Launches On Nintendo Switch Today

A remastered director’s cut of 2020 indie darling Necrobarista will be launching exclusively on the Nintendo Switch later today.

Necorbarista: Final Pour was announced at today’s IndieWorld showcase. Described as a directors cut, the new release by Route59 will feature additional story content and remasters visuals. We got a glimpse at the games studio mode, a fleshed out camera system that lets players pose characters and add dialogue.

Necrobarista is a 3D visual novel that originally launched in 2020 to critical acclaim. Set in a coffee house that hosts both the living and dead, the game is an intense, dialogue driven drama.

Necorbarista: Final Pour will be a timed exclusive on the console.