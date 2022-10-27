NieR creator pulls the rug on gacha whales with the ending of his mobile game

NieR director Yoko Taro has gained himself a cult following over the years for the ways in which he subverts expectations for storytelling in video games, and the upcoming finale to the mobile game SINoALICE, which Taro directed, will be no different.

While the exact details of the game’s ending are still yet to be revealed, players of the game have been given a roadmap to how it can be unlocked, as well as a stark warning – once they view the game’s final cinematic, they will be logged out of the game, and their accounts will be deleted – never to return to the game again.

This information came to us via @sino_english, an unofficial Twitter account that translates official updates on SINoALICE into English.

<THIS IS YOUR LAST WARNING>



After clearing the entire final arc, a ending clip will be played. Once that clip is over, you will be forced logged out. After that, you can never. log. in. ever. again.



Please clear everything before you set foot.



NieR fans will understand. — SINoALICE English (@sino_english) October 25, 2022

As the Tweet points out, fans of Yoko Taro’s NieR series would have seen this one coming, and social media is kicking off about it. In a nutshell, the general sentiment is, ‘That’s so Taro.’

sinoALICE, the gacha game written by yoko taro of NieR fame, is apparently going to have a whole ending cutscene for its finale that instantly boots you out of the game and prevents you from ever logging in again, and i've never heard of something more yoko taro in my life — Friday Ivy | ruler m loving hours 24/7 (@ivyfriday) October 26, 2022

What makes this direction particularly interesting is SINoALICE’s identity as a ‘gacha game’, named after Japanese toy vending machines. Gacha can effectively be likened to loot boxes.

This means the game’s progression is quite intrinsically linked to the number of in-game currency players are willing to spend on effectively gambling for unlocks. Of course, a lot of that in-game currency comes from real-world cash.

Naturally, this is quite the slap in the face to whales who may have potentially spent hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on the game.

MY MAN YOKO TARO DOING SAVE FILE DELETION ON A LIVE SERVICE GACHA WHALES HAVE NO DOUBT SPENT THOUSANDS ON. AIN'T NOBODY DOING IT LIKE MY GOAT https://t.co/38kzs5LDBW — Subjugating Heaven and Earth (@WuffFluff) October 26, 2022

It’s quite the rug pull on Square Enix and Pokelabo’s part, and we’re pretty surprised that they enabled Yoko Taro to wrap the game up in the way he did. Then again, in hindsight, we shouldn’t have expected any different.