Nintendo Reveals More Glimpses Into Metroid: Dread

Nintendo gave even more glimpses into the hotly anticipated fourth entry into the Metroid mainline game series, Metroid Dread, during a Nintendo Direct announcement today.

Taking the series back to its roots as a side scroller, the additional footage boasts intense boss fights and thrilling evasion gameplay. Planet ZDR and the mysterious X Parasite are also revealed as key plot points in the title, which is being developed by MercurySteam and Nintendo EPD and set to release next month.

What is the dread that waits for Samus?



Stranded on Planet ZDR, when the E.M.M.I. are approaching, Samus’ only option is to survive.#MetroidDread launches for #NintendoSwitch on 10/8. Pre-order now:https://t.co/karEgsXzHM pic.twitter.com/Z6TZkqERNo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Based on the above Tweet from Nintendo of America, it seems Samus gets stranded on the planet and that the mysterious foe stocking her is called the E.M.M.I.

Originally conceived as a Nintendo DS title in the mid-2000s, Metroid Dread was subsequently shelved due to hardware limitations at the time. It’s planned inclusion in the Metroid series is evidenced by the fact that there is a message referencing “Metroid project ‘Dread'” in a status report update of the 2007 Retro Studios Wii game, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption.

Metroid Dread takes place in the events immediately following 2002’s Gameboy Advance title, Metroid Fusion. It also represents the latest installment in the Metroid story chronology, unlike the Metroid Prime games, which despite their 3D gameplay, are actually prequels (the first Metroid game still predates them in the chronology, however).

In case you didn’t already know, the Metroid series follows the adventures of space bounty hunter Samus Aran and was introduced to the world in 1986 on the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Metroid: Dread comes out on October 8.