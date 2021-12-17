Earlier this year, Nintendo Switch users got a new subscription option that brings classic titles to the handheld console thanks to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is the most expensive subscription tier for those with the console to purchase; however, its bonuses include access to digital consoles for SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64.

Today, five new games joined the service for the SEGA Genesis, adding to the already expansive roster of titles.

The new games added to this service today include Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermillion, and Thunder Force II.

With this range of games, there’s something for every retro game: the beat-em-up action of Altered Beast, the obscure narrative of ToeJam & Earl, classic platforming with Dynamite Headdy, retro RPG gaming with Sword of Vermilion, and of course, the scrolling shooter Thunder Force II.

5 additional #SEGAGenesis games are now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! Which will you play first?



– Altered Beast

– ToeJam & Earl

– Dynamite Headdy

– Sword of Vermilion

– Thunder Force II pic.twitter.com/MhtISzBN0M — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2021

Here is a complete list of the SEGA Genesis titles available with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Altered Beast

ToeJam & Earl

Dynamite Headdy

Sword of Vermilion

Thunder Force II

Along with these, there are a ton of Nintendo 64 games available on Nintendo Switch. Also, you can access virtual consoles for NES and SNES systems meaning there are even more games to play with your Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.