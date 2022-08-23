If the world of Star Wars is such a far-reaching phenomenon nowadays, the Mouse House and George Lucas before them owe a huge percentage of that success to the iconic video games that LucasArts churned out from the early ‘80s to the 2010s.

From those starfighter arcade games to the iconic Battlefront franchise, the galaxy far, far away community has been reminiscing about the good old days of Star Wars gaming by picking their favorite title of all time.

As you can see below, there are a lot of contenders. BioWare’s Knights of the Old Republic, LucasArts’ Battlefront and Battlefront II, Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Republic Commando, and those old LEGO games that entertained many of us for dozens of hours.

These are some of the most well-known games, but when it comes to Star Wars and video games, there are literally more than a hundred you could choose from, so the fandom is adding up to this list with favorite nostalgic pieces of their own.

A favorite choice seems to be the old Shadow of the Empire for N64.

How about Star Wars on the NES? Anyone else remember the timeless 1991 action platformer?

And then there was that starfighter X-Wing game on Floppy disk.

Some Star Wars fans are even more ancient, or so they say.

There are many, many other favorite choices, so if you wish to take a trip down memory lane, then this Reddit thread is definitely the way to go about it.